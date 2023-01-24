BUXTON – Christine M. Murray, 56, passed away Thursday Jan. 19, 2023, after a lifelong battle with Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) with her family by her side.

She grew up in Saco, graduating from Thornton Academy in 1984. She later went on to study Business Administration and received an associate degree from YCCC in 2016.

Christine had an adventurous spirit, enjoying trips to the White Mountains and swimming in the frigid streams along the Kancamagus highway in New Hampshire. Her Scottish heritage was always a source of pride, and she often attended the annual Scottish Highland Games at Loon Mountain, of which her father John Murray was a founder. She loved her children and family with all her heart and was always willing to go the extra mile to show it.

She is survived by her daughter Heather Coro, son Joseph Micucci; mother Irene Murray; sisters Diana Jannelle and Teresa Collins’ and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her father, John Murray.

Visiting hours will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 26, 2023 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home 660 Brighton Avenue. A Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday Jan. 27, 2023 at the Funeral Home.

To share memories of Christine or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Christine’s memory may be made to the:

PKD Foundation

P.O. Box 871847

Kansas City, MO 64187

﻿pkdcure.org/tribute

