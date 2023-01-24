Christopher D. Swormstedt,

YARMOUTH – Christopher D. Swormstedt, 51, of Yarmouth, passed away Jan. 17, 2023, on the fishing vessel, “Francis Dawn”, off the shore of Massachusetts. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, from 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, followed by a reception at the Hobbs Hospitality Center. Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com,

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.