YARMOUTH – Christopher D. Swormstedt, 51, of Yarmouth, passed away Jan. 17, 2023, on the fishing vessel, “Francis Dawn”, off the shore of Massachusetts. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, from 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, followed by a reception at the Hobbs Hospitality Center. Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com,

