YARMOUTH – Devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away Sunday Jan. 15, 2023, at Maine Medical Center after a lengthy illness.

Born July 12, 1984, to Brian and Beth LaSalle, she was a graduate of Yarmouth High School and NTI Medical Coding and Billing. She worked as a contractor for medical billing prior to her illness.

She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather Richard O’Brien, paternal grandparents Dana and Elizabeth (LaSalle) Smith; and maternal aunt Christine O’Brien.

She is survived by her children, Logan Sargent of Mariaville, Ethan Sargent and Katherine Ross of Yarmouth; her parents, Brian and Beth LaSalle of Yarmouth; her sister Megan Kinsman and her husband Jon Kinsman and nephews, Jacob and Miles Kinsman of Yarmouth; her maternal grandmother Joan O’Brien of Concord, N.H., and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family would like to extend thanks to the Maine Medical Center Cardiac Critical Care Unit and the Home Health Care team.

Arrangements by Jones, Rich, and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com for the LaSalle family.

