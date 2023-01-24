Nearly 200 line and tree crews will be in York County on Tuesday to help restore power in the towns hardest hit by Monday’s storm.

Falling branches and trees took down power lines and blocked roads across southern York County, where wet, heavy snow fell on trees already weighted down from a storm last Friday. Central Maine Power crews spent Monday working with municipalities to clear roads and make lines safe, according to a company spokesperson.

On Tuesday morning, nearly all of Wells, South Berwick, North Berwick and Kennebunkport remained without power. As of 8:45 a.m., 32,221 Central Maine Power Company customers had lost power with all but 138 of them in York County.

In Wells, 7,064 of CMP’s 10,668 customers were without power, according to CMP’s outage website. Because of the widespread outages and roadways blocked with downed trees, the Wells-Ogunquit Community School District canceled all classes for Tuesday.

Schools also are closed Tuesday in North Berwick-based MSAD 60, South Berwick-based MSAD 35 and RSU 21, which serves Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel.

A shelter and warning center opened Monday night at Kennebunk High School at 89 Fletcher St. It will remain open throughout the day Tuesday, according to Kennebunk Fire-Rescue.

Jonathan Breed, a spokesperson for CMP, said York County saw “really wet, heavy snow” on Sunday compared to other areas that were spared widespread outages.

CMP deployed 171 line and vegetation crews in York County to ensure that downed power lines are safe, and it said crews are coordinating restoration efforts with towns to clear blocked roads and fallen trees.

“Given the lingering impacts of Monday’s storm, we expect power restoration will continue through the night and through the day on Tuesday. We are actively repositioning approximately 140 crews from other parts of the state to support this work,” CMP said on Twitter Monday night.

The Amtrak Downeaster canceled several trains Monday because of trees across the tracks in the Wells area. On Tuesday the southbound 680 and 682 trains and northbound 681 and 683 trains are canceled due to the impact of the storm.

The storm, which began Sunday night and didn’t stop until Monday night, brought more than a foot of snow to some parts of southern Maine.

This story will be updated.

