ROAD RACING

The TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race has selected Valo as its beneficiary this year.

Valo, based in Yarmouth, work withs teens to cultivate emotional well being. Valo, through retreats and schools programs, creates a space where teens from cross-sections of communities come together to forge meaningful connections.

Valo will receive $30,000 and further benefits from fundraising activities. The 2022 beneficiary, The Cromwell Center, received $87,000 from the event, according to a press release.

“We are honored that TD Bank and the TD Beach to Beacon 10K have selected us as their beneficiary for 2023,” Dana Anderson, executive director of Valo said in the press release. “This will be an enormous boost as we expand our programs to reach more Maine teens and continue to impact the emotional wellbeing of youth across the state.”

This year’s race will take place on Aug. 5.

BASKETBALL

NBA GLEAGUE: The Maine Celtics game against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at Gainbridge Field House in Fort Wayne, Indiana was postponed due to inclement weather that interrupted the Celtics’ travel.

The game will be played on Wednesday at noon.

SOCCER

NWSL: The husband of U.S. women’s team defender Crystal Dunn illegally distributed a controlled substance to Portland Thorns players in his role as the team’s athletic trainer, the National Women’s Soccer League announced following an outside investigation.

The trainer, Pierre Soubrier, was fired along with Thorns assistant coach Sophie Clough. The NWSL, beset in recent years by abuse and misconduct allegations, said Clough made unwanted contact with a player.

The league also said abuse allegations against former Washington Spirit coach Kris Ward were substantiated and he is ineligible to work in the NWSL without the commissioner’s approval. An investigation concluded Ward engaged in “negative racial stereotyping toward a player.”

UEFA: Russia tried to make progress on its slow and difficult return to international sports amid its war in Ukraine at a meeting Tuesday with officials at European soccer body UEFA.

Russian Football Union vice president Aleksandr Alaev declined to comment when leaving after three hours of face-to-face talks. They were the first since Russia drew back from a threat last month to leave UEFA and seek to join the Asian Football Confederation.

A follow-up meeting will be held in February, the Russian news service TASS said.

Russian teams are banned from UEFA and FIFA competitions during the war in Ukraine and there currently is no way back from those decisions that were upheld at sport’s highest court.

OLYMPICS

PARIS GAMES: Paris is rushing to finish construction work in time for the 2024 Olympics, with just 18 months to go.

Delays are being experienced in part because of the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine on the steel industry.

A venue which was due to be finished this summer won’t be completed until the beginning of next year – only a few months before the Paris Games get underway on July 26, 2024.

