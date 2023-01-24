Jayden Kim scored 14 points, including 10 in the second quarter as South Portland boys’ basketball team overcame a slow start to beat Scarborough 64-57 on Tuesday night in South Portland.

The Red Storm (3-10) led 16-11 after one period before South Portland used a 21-7 run to take a 32-23 halftime lead. Reserve Nafees Padgett then scored seven of his nine points in the final quarter to help hold the Red Storm off.

Jaelen Jackson led South Portland (11-3) with 18 points. De’Angelo Alston scored 16 and Nate Glidden added 10 for Scarborough.

LEWISTON 39, PORTLAND 36: Yusuf Dakane scored 10 points as the Blue Devils (11-2) edged the Bulldogs (10-4) at the Portland Expo.

Yusuf Esse added eight for Lewiston.

Pitia Donato had 10 for Portland and Remijo Wani tallied eight.

Advertisement

FALMOUTH 54, BRUNSWICK 48: Chris Simonds had 18 points to pace the Navigators (9-3) to a win over the Dragons (4-9) in Falmouth.

Paul Dilworth chipped in with 13 points for Falmouth, while Lucas Dilworth added 12.

Thomas Harvey had 17 points and Trevor Gerrish added 13 for Brunswick.

GORHAM 83, BONNY EAGLE 46: Ashton Leclerc scored 23 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Rams (9-4) beat the Scots (7-6) in Standish.

Gabe Michaud and Quinn Dillon each added 11 points for Gorham.

Hayden Campbell had 14 points and Elliot Bouchard added 12 for Bonny Eagle.

Advertisement

CHEVERUS 65, WINDHAM 53: Silvano Ismael scored 26 points, including nine free throws, and the Stags (10-4) broke away early to defeat the Eagles (4-9) in Windham.

Gio St. Onge added 12 points and Maddick Weisberg had 10 for the Stags, who led 37-23 at halftime.

Creighty Dickson led Windham with 13 points.

WESTBROOK 67, BIDDEFORD 47: Kolbyn Dunphe had 21 points, eight rebounds, 10 assists and four steals as the Blue Blazes (11-2) beat the Tigers (3-9) in Biddeford.

Ben Eugley chipped in 12 points and Aiden Taylor added 10 for Westbrook.

Julius Silva led Biddeford with 14 points. Travis Egerton added 10.

Advertisement

LINCOLN ACADEMY 90, MT. VIEW 56: Gabe Hagar scored 24 points and Luke Houghton added 15 as Lincoln Academy (9-4) downed Mt. View (6-6) in Thorndike.

Jake Masters and Casey Duncan added 10 points each for the Eagles, who scored at least 21 points in three of the quarters. Noah Hurd led Mt. View with 18 points.

WAYNFLETE 57, TRAIP ACADEMY 46: Matt Adey scored 17 points, while Connor Ford had 14 and Nico Kirby 13 as the Flyers (7-6) beat the Rangers (4-9) in Portland.

Ben Hawkes scored 23 points for Traip.

MADISON 75, WISCASSET 30: Callan Franzose had 32 points and seven rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (6-5) to a win over the Wolverines (0-11) in Madison.

Kayden Hibbard added 16 points for Madison.

Dylan Akers had 12 points for Wiscasset (0-11). Jevar Garricks added 11.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 56, SACOPEE VALLEY 43: Moses Semuhoza scored 19 points to lead the Panthers (5-8) past the Hawks (4-11) in Hiram.

Nate Oney added 15 points and Cal Nice had 14 for the Panthers, who led 27-16 at halftime. Carson Black led Sacopee with 16 points.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »