Kalin Curtis scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter to spark a 22-6 advantage that enabled Gorham to pull away from Bonny Eagle for a 48-31 girls’ basketball win Tuesday night at Gorham.

Ellie Gay added seven points and Summer Gammon scored six in the final quarter for Gorham (8-5). Gay finished with 16 and Gammon had 14.

Kaitlyn Bartash scored 16 points for Bonny Eagle (7-7), which trailed 22-14 at halftime before pulling within one through three quarters.

CHEVERUS 52, WINDHAM 40: Maddie Fitzpatrick had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to help the Stags (12-2) defeat Windham (6-6) at Portland.

Emma Lizotte added 20 points and eight rebounds for Cheverus, which overcame early foul trouble to lead 27-22 at halftime and maintain its advantage.

Abbey Thornton scored 16 points and Stella Jarvais added 14 for the Eagles.

SOUTH PORTLAND 45, SCARBOROUGH 31: Ava Bryant had 17 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Red Riots (6-8) past the Red Storm (5-8) at Scarborough.

Emma Travis tossed in 10 points for South Portland.

Caroline Hartley led Scarborough with 17 points.

LAKE REGION 50, CAPE ELIZABETH 30: Bella Smith had seven of her 13 points in the first quarter as the Lakers (10-3) grabbed an 18-4 lead and downed the Capers (3-10) at Cape Elizabeth.

Melisa Mayo and Margo Trembley tossed in 12 points apiece for Lake Region.

Grace Callahan and Olivia Manning each had eight points for Cape Elizabeth.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 62, SACOPEE VALLEY 19: Sarah English finished with 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Panthers (13-0) past Sacopee Valley (7-8) at Yarmouth.

English had 19 points in the first half as NYA opened a 35-11 lead. Graca Bila added 14 points and Angel Huntsman 11 for the Panthers.

Brooke Landry scored 10 points for the Hawks.

EDWARD LITTLE 58, DEERING 46: Rachel Penny hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 34 points to lead the Red Eddies (4-9) past the Rams (3-10) at Portland.

Shay Rosenthal had 15 points to lead Deering, and Nyabhana Lia added 12 and Maya Gayle had 10.

HOCKEY

MT. ARARAT 7, FALMOUTH/SCARBOROUGH 1: Alex Durant and Mallory Stuart had two goals apiece as the Eagles (9-5) beat the Navigators (3-9-1) at Brunswick.

Remy LeBel, Hannah Hawkes and Marley LeBel each added goals for Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Lincoln Academy/Oceanside/Boothbay.

Morgan Adams scored for Falmouth/Scarborough.

Ella Wiley stopped 22 shots for the Navigators, and Emma Morrison made 16 saves for the Eagles.