Comedy

Monday 1/30

Funny at Flask open mic: 7 p.m., Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Ongoing

Thursday Night Comedy: 7 p.m. every Thursday, Stroudwater Distillery, 28 Resurgam Place, Portland. Hosted by Ian MacDonald. Weekly rotating lineup. $10 online or in person. eventbrite.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 1/29

UMVA Portland Gallery January Show: 1-4 p.m. “Taking Up Space: Paintings of Nancy Grice,” and “Black Fawn: A photographic folktale by Nathan Meye.” Union of Maine Visual Artists Gallery, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org

Ringing in the New Year annual exhibition: 10 a.m., Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Paintings, sculptures and select offering of works in clay. richardboydpottery.com

Friday 2/3

Paintings by Women Artists: 10 a.m., Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Through 2/9

Joy of Art exhibition: A collection of original artwork by Maine residents. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Topsham Public Library, Crooker Gallery, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. friendstopshamlibrary.org

Through 2/18

Winter studio sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts Gallery and Stage, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Through 2/24

Maine Jewish Museum new exhibitions: open Sundays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m., closed on Saturdays. Exhibitions feature a new work by Sara Crisp, as well as “The Hole in the Net: The Art of Steve Marcus,” and a photography gallery, “When Midnight Comes Around: New York City 1976-1986,” by Gary Green. 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Ongoing

Casco Bay Artisans: 68 Commercial St., Building A, Portland. cascobayartisans.com

Freeport Antiques and Heirlooms Showcase: through spring, 31 Main St., Freeport. “Maine at its Midpoint” photography by Kosti Ruohomaa. freeportantiquesshowcase.com

Maine Art Collective: multimedia experience run by 14 Maine artists using media ranging from sculpture to jewelry, painting to photography. Maine Art Collective, 18 Exchange St., Portland. maineartcollective.com.

Film

Saturday 1/28 & Sunday 1/29

NYICFF Kid Flicks: 2 p.m., ages 8-13, $7 for adults, children under 13 free, in partnership with New York International Children’s Film Festival. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Sunday 1/29

PMA films: “Au Hasard Balthazar”: Noon, French with English subtitles, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Monday 1/30

“The Haunting” (1963): 7 p.m., horror, rated G, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at [email protected] for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Museums

Ongoing

Bowdoin College Museum of Art: 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free admission. bowdoin.edu/art-museum

Free Friday: 4 p.m., Fridays, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Portland Observatory: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 138 Congress St., Thursday-Saturday for 45-minute guided tours. Details at portlandlandmarks.org.

Music

Friday 1/27

Maine Takht Ensemble: 7:30 p.m. Traditional Arabic music. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org

Funkationland: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Singer Songwriter Showcase with Mike Maurice and Chris Peters: 8 p.m., Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland. fermentory.com

Showman’s Rest in “See People Care”: 8 p.m., multimedia experience, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

BoomBox: 9 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. statetheatreportland.com

Saturday 1/28

Don Campbell Trio: 7:30 p.m., $20 in advance, $25 on the day, The Annex, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolate.na.ticketsearch.com

The Ammonium Maze, Percy Hill reimagined: 8 p.m., Portland House Of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Jennifer Porter: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com

Savoir Faire: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com

Hannah Damon and Friends: The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland.

Monday 1/30

Pepe Romero with Portland Symphony Orchestra: 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. bandsintown.com

Tuesday 1/31

Billy Tibbals and Mac Saturn: 8 p.m., Portland House Of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. 18-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Thursday 2/2

Free noonday concert: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org

Anthrax and Black Label Society: 6:30 p.m., featuring Exodus, Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. crossarenaportland.com

Big Thief: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. statetheatreportland.com

Friday 2/3

Anni Clark: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. visitfreeport.com

Muddy Ruckus: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State Street, No. 201, Portland. onelongfellowsquare.com

Dimensions in Jazz: 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org

Caio e Jess: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. bandsintown.com

Gone Gone Beyond: 8 p.m., Portland House Of Music and Events, 25 Temple St., Portland. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

“Always, sometimes” live music: 6 p.m., every fourth Friday of the month, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., every Friday, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds,” hip hop open mic: 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21 and up. flasklounge.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5 flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams open mic: 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 1/27 -Thursday 2/2

“Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church”: 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 7 p.m. on Thursday. Footlights Theatre, 190 US Route 1, Falmouth. thefootlightstheatre.com

Saturday 1/28

“Forest Emissaries,” rock music and puppetry: 8 p.m., by An Anderson and Inventing Trees, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. space538.org

Saturday 1/28 & Sunday 1/29

The Grand Duchess of Casco Bay: 7:30 p.m., Drag Queen Chartreuse Money, storytelling, singing, comedy, lip-syncing and dance. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $22 for preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org

Saturday 1/28-Saturday 2/4

Maine Ballet, “Tap Tap Jazz”: 1 and 4 p.m., Maine State Ballet’s Lopez Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth. Tickets $15-22 with discounts for seniors and children. mainestateballet.org

Through 1/29

“Crimes of the Heart” by Beth Henley: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. A Good Theater production. $30. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. stlawrencearts.org

Monday 1/30-Monday 2/13

Line dancing, Merrymeeting Adult Ed: 6 p.m., Mondays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Wednesday 2/1-Sunday 2/19

“The High Road”: 7:30 p.m., a Good Theater production, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland. goodtheater.com

Thursday 2/2-Sunday 2/26

“Quills” by Doug Wright: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 5 p.m. Sundays. Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. 18-plus. madhorse.com

Friday 2/3

“Baffo Box Show: A Compact Cardboard Comedy”: 7:30 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. mayostreetarts.org

Through 2/5

“Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The musical”: 11 a.m., Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompsons Point Road, Portland. $20 kitetails.org/pigeon

Through 2/12

“Wait Until Dark”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. Thriller play by Frederick Knott. Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. lyricmusictheater.org

Ongoing

Open Stage: 6 p.m. last Friday of every month, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

