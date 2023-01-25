Volunteering at the Brick Store Museum in downtown Kennebunk helps to illustrate the history, art and cultures of the region for all ages.

“The museum employs a very small staff and depends on the volunteer spirit of the community to fuel programs, operations, outreach and passion for what the museum does,” said Executive Director Cynthia Walker in a Jan. 18 news release. “Because the museum is open six days per week, the organization is always looking for support. The benefit of volunteering at the museum helps volunteers to develop personal knowledge of our region, broaden interpersonal relationships with other community members, and support personal learning and growth.”

Current volunteer roles include (but are not limited to): welcoming visitors and admission processing; cataloging artifacts and data entry; leading tours or supporting educational programs; carpentry and handyman services; sewing costumes for museum programs; gardening in the Victory Garden; hanging exhibitions; and supporting outreach initiatives.

The museum also seeks members for its supporting committees, which include the Collections Committee, Facilities Committee, Events Committee, and its board of trustees. Volunteers are invited to work on a routine weekly schedule, or be “on call” for special events. Trainings and special gatherings and events are offered for the Museum Volunteer Team year-round.

Volunteer positions are open to students, adults and seniors. To volunteer, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org and fill out the museum’s online Volunteer Form; or stop in to the museum at 117 Main St. in Kennebunk.

Graves Library announces February programs

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library will celebrate National Bring Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will include join us for doughnuts, a February scavenger hunt, and bookmarks for children. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Graves Library will host a presentation on saving money on home energy bills at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The session will include information about the rebates available for Maine homeowners and what additional federal funding will come with the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act.

The featured speaker is Colin McCullough, a BPI-certified home energy auditor.

Graves Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Museum seeks 2023 artist-in-residence

The Brick Store Museum announced the Bauman Artist-in-Residency for 2023, an initiative funded through the Bauman Family Foundation. This fund allows the museum to sponsor a guest artist for the summer months to spend time with the museum’s collections and create new works.

The museum is seeking an artist to create a work of art that reflects the diverse history and cultures of Kennebunk through any art medium. The selected artist will earn a residency stipend for their contributions to forwarding the community’s arts and humanities learning.

Applicants can learn more about the opportunity and find the application at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

The artist-in-residence will hold the position for three months and is expected to produce a final project (work of art, play, piece of music, etc.) to be accepted into the museum’s collection and offer at least one public program (i.e. workshop or program based on specialty). During the residency, the artist will contribute to the Artist Blog on the museum’s website.

Artists in all media (painting, illustration, writing, poetry, sculpture, performance, music, etc.) are eligible to apply. Candidates are asked to apply to the residency program by April 30 by using the application form on the museum’s website at www.brickstoremuseum.org/education/artistinresidence.

For more information, contact Museum Educator Mary Delehanty at [email protected] or 207-985-4802.

Estate planning for families session offered

On Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m., parents and their children are invited to join Kennebunk Free Library for a program with local attorney Erin Sherman from Treehouse Legal. Participants will learn about the essential legal documents that make up an estate plan and how to name legal guardians for children.

Children are welcome to join and there will be special activities in the children’s room while adults attend the program in the adjoining meeting room. To register, call or email Kennebunk Free Library.

The program is free and wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

Astro society announces February meeting date

The Astronomical Society of Northern New England will hold its monthly meeting on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at The New School in Kennebunk. A business meeting, also open to the public, commences at 7 p.m.

The February meeting agenda includes Bernie Reim’s “What’s Up for the Month” and “Astro Shorts,” where attendees and members share questions, activities, news and observations.

For newcomers, questions about the club, observing, telescopes, and astronomy in general, will be answered by more experienced members. The Astronomical Society of Northern New England is a local association of amateur astronomers that meets monthly at the New School, located at 38 York St. (Route 1) in Kennebunk. Meetings are on the first Friday of each month. All those interested in astronomy are welcome.

For more information, visit www.ASNNE.org.

Featured exhibit announced at Speers Gallery

The Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will present “Inspiring the Love of Art,” an exhibition of artwork created by students from The New School and School Around Us. It is the fifth year the library has hosted an exhibit by the young artists.

The exhibit will run Feb. 2-27, and the public is invited to a reception on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

This year’s exhibit will include puppetry, digital art, pottery and drawing from The New School and drawings and paintings from the School Around Us. Students have created, collected and prepared work, and will see their voice and diligence celebrated on the wall of the Speers Gallery.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from Feb. 2- 27 during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Oldies Dance Group raises funds for Ronald McDonald House

The next Rock n’ Roll Oldies Benefit Dance is scheduled for 7 p.m. to midnight, April 15 at the Biddeford Eagles Hall at 57 Birch St. Tickets are $10 and seating is limited. “It’s just a great night out to have fun, listen to great tunes and do something to support a great cause,” Martin said in an email. “We are also looking for committee members who want to help.”

For more information, purchase tickets or volunteer, call Bruce Martin at 207-284-4692.

Land trust releases Nature Walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust recently announced its 2023 Nature Walk schedule. The land trust invites participants to learn about nature and get outside. The first Saturday of each month, Kennebunk Land Trust will host a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Patrons can visit a local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by Maine Guide, Master Naturalist, and environmental educator at Wells Reserve at Laudholm, Linda Littlefield Grenfell.

Littlefield Grenfell will take participants on a walk while sharing her knowledge and asking questions about the flora, fauna, and general wonderment of nature.

The walks are held from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and are free of charge. Donations are accepted. The yearly walk schedule is subject to change with notice.

· Feb. 4 – Wonderbrook Preserve. Theme: Cold Survivors

· March 4 – For All Forever Preserve. Theme: Birds

· April 1 – Oxbow Preserve. Theme: Trees

· May 6 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary. Theme: Vernal Pools

· June 3 – Butler Preserve. Theme: Water

· July 1 – For All Forever Preserve. Theme: Wildflowers

· Aug. 5 – Hope Cemetery and Woods. Theme: Trees in Summer

· Sept. 2 – Sea Road Preserve. Theme: Bugs/Ferns

· Oct. 7 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· Nov. 4 – Butler Preserve. Theme: Geology

· Dec. 2 – For All Forever Preserve. Theme: Winter Weeds

For more information, email [email protected] or call 207-985-8734.

Barbershop quartet will perform at Maine Classic Car Museum

The Maine Classic Car Museum will host Mach 4, a Portland-based barbershop quartet for a concert of a cappella singing on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m.

The performance will be led by Chris Howard, and joined by Kevin Schwery, tenor, George Feinberg, baritone and Chris Cutler-Wood, bass.

Mach 4 has been singing together for just over a year. In the past year, they sang at the Yarmouth Clam Festival and performed the National Anthem at Hadlock Field for the Portland Sea Dogs. Most recently, Mach 4 represented the Downeasters Chorus and placed second overall in their debut at the Northeastern District barbershop convention in Saint John, New Brunswick.

The public is invited to join the concert on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. The Maine Classic Car Museum is at 2564 Portland Road (Route 1) in Arundel. Tickets can be purchased through the museum webstore, at the museum and on Eventbrite.

For more information, contact the museum at 207-620-6620 or visit www.mainecarmuseum.com.

Planeteers announce native plant session

The Planeteers of Southern Maine and the School Around Us will host “Wilding Our Places: Connecting People & Pollinators.”

The event is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Kennebunk Town Hall auditorium. The Planeteers of Southern Maine and School All Around Us partnered with the Kennebunk and Kennebunkport conservation commissions on the event, with support from local land trusts and conservations.

Program presenters include SoMePlaneteers, homesteaders, native plant experts and propagators, master gardeners, some certified in permaculture practices and human ecology, rangers working the Rachel Carson Wildlife Refuge and veteran naturalists working at Wells Reserve at Laudholm.

The program will feature multimedia presentations that capture the essence of what and how best to cultivate healthy habitat.

Participants are encouraged to attend in a favorite pollinator costume. The event is free to those 11 years and older. Those younger than 11 should be accompanied by a guardian.

For more information, email [email protected]

Kennebunk Twirlers registration begins

The Kennebunk Twirlers announced that registration is open. New classes for 2023 begin 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at Sea Road School.

For more information or to register, call Sue Plass at 207-423-3019 or email [email protected]

