AUGUSTA — The murder trial of a man accused of shooting and killing one former friend and attacking another with a machete in Gardiner in 2020 came to a halt Wednesday after the Capital Judicial Center’s courtroom video and recording system crashed.

Dylan Ketcham, 23, is on trial on charges of murder, attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault stemming from the January 2020 incident.

He is accused of shooting Jordan Johnson in the head and attacking Caleb Trudeau with a machete. Johnson died days later and Trudeau was left with disabilities and potentially lifelong injuries, authorities said.

Ketcham’s lawyer has said the Gardiner man acted in self defense.

Courthouse technical problems prompted Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy to send the jury home for the day Wednesday morning and express frustration with the current system and not being able to get it fixed in time to allow the trial to move forward Wednesday. She said one reason the problem couldn’t be fixed Wednesday was “the people that handle this technology are in Massachusetts and they can’t fix it today.”

She said the problem appeared to be a severe technical failure, which took down the ability to electronically record court proceedings, and for lawyers to show photographs of evidence and crime scene videos on monitors, as they had numerous times previously in the trial. The problem impacted at least the two courtrooms equipped to hold jury trials at the Capital Judicial Center. Further information on how widespread the problem could be was not immediately available Wednesday.

“We’re going to be working hard to fix this system and make this a fair process for both sides,” Murphy told jurors before they were dismissed for the day Wednesday morning. “This is not the first time this has happened. And we’re trying to convince people we need a new system. Because we simply do.”

Murphy said it was fortunate the court at least still had a court reporter on hand Wednesday, who, with her stenotype machine, documented the proceedings that were able to still take place in the trial without the benefit of higher technology.

Action in the case Wednesday included Ketcham saying that he does not plan to testify in his defense during the trial.

“I’m not doing it, your honor,” Ketcham told Murphy after she asked what he decided regarding whether to take the stand to testify. He said he understood he had the right to testify.

Murphy said she would instruct the jury they should not make any conclusions about his decision to not testify when they deliberate the case.

Ketcham’s lead attorney, Stephen Smith, said in court there had been some ongoing discussions between the defense and state prosecutors about a potential plea deal in the case, but those discussions have not resulted in an agreement.

Prosecutor Meg Elam, an assistant attorney general, said Wednesday morning the state rested its case.

The trial is expected to resume Thursday morning. Murphy told jurors it is anticipated any remaining witness testimony in the case, which would be from defense witnesses, will wrap up Thursday and the case could go to jurors for their deliberations by the end of the day. However Murphy warned jurors that, with a winter storm expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday, there’s a chance the trial could be postponed again due to weather. The trial has already been postponed twice due to snowstorms.

Murphy said information technology workers tried to reboot the system Wednesday morning, but that didn’t fix the problem. She said officials would work on an alternative system to move forward with the trial and still be able to show jurors exhibits that have been entered as evidence, if needed.

This story will be updated.

