How many mass murders by gun is enough to effect a ban on assault-style weapons? Clearly not the 39 that we’ve had between Jan. 1 and Jan. 23, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Is it 500, 1,000, 2,000, 5,000 mass murders?
What planet are people living on? Do they think gun violence won’t happen to them? We must all think about it the next time we go to the market, the drugstore or a dance hall or gather for a celebration.
Ann Patch
Cape Elizabeth
