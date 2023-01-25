PHILADELPHIA _ James Harden hit two 3-pointers and had a driving layup in the final four minutes against his former Brooklyn teammates and the Philadelphia 76ers stretched their winning streak to six games, outscoring the Nets 137-133 on Wednesday night.

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Joel Embiid had 26. Harden added 23, and Philadelphia was 35 of 36 from the foul line.

Seth Curry had a season-high 32 points for Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving had 30 for the Nets, who have lost 5 of 7 without Kevin Durant.

MAGIC 126, PACERS 120: Paolo Banchero scored 23 points and Garry Harris made all six of his 3-point shots and added 22 points as Orlando held off a late rally to beat visiting Indiana.

Bennedict Mathurin came off the Pacers’ bench to score 26 points for the second straight game, and Myles Turner added 22 points and 13 rebounds for Indiana, which was coming off a 116-110 win over Chicago a night earlier. Buddy Hield hit his first five 3-point shots and finished with 21 points.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic. Orlando made 15 of 28 attempts from 3-point range and shot 56% overall.

BUCKS 107, NUGGETS 99: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as host Milwaukee beat short-handed Denver.

The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).

Jrue Holiday had 20 points for the Bucks, who won despite committing 23 turnovers.

Aaron Gordon had 26 points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets. Bones Hyland added 15 points.

HAWKS 137, THUNDER 132: Trae Young had 33 points and 11 assists, helping Atlanta beat host Oklahoma City.

Dejounte Murray scored 21 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 for the Hawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points and Jalen Williams added 24 for the Thunder.

NOTES

BUCKS: Forward Bobby Portis will miss at least the next couple of weeks after spraining his right medial collateral ligament and right ankle in a 150-130 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

The Bucks announced the severity of Portis’ injuries to his knee and ankle and said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Portis, who turns 28 on Feb. 10, is averaging 14.4 points and a career-high 10.1 rebounds per game.

