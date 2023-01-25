SOUTH PORTLAND – Karen Jean Holbrook McDonough, 84, of South Portland, peacefully passed away Jan. 22, 2023, with her family by her side.

﻿She was born to the late William T. and Vera Holbrook, August 10, 1938, in Portland. Karen graduated from South Portland High School in 1956 and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Gorham State Teachers College in 1961. After graduation, she worked at the New England Telephone Company prior to raising her family.

﻿Karen is survived by her three children, John (Elizabeth) McDonough of Greenville, S.C., Lynn (Ronald) Page of Pittsboro, N.C. and Susan (Ron) Reich of Benson, N.C. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren, Chelsea, Haley, Madeline, Bailey, Jessica, Ryan, Patrick, Blaine, and Emily: her two sisters, Judith (Bob) Kelley of South Portland and Deborah (Joe) Conley of The Villages, Fla.; her former spouse John F. McDonough of Scarborough: and several loving nieces and nephews.

﻿Karen was known for her quick wit, her sense of humor, and her engaging conversation. She was an avid reader who loved to travel and see new places. Her favorite local venues were Willard Beach, Two Lights, and Bug Light (the birthplace of her father), all located on the southern coast of Maine. A member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, she enjoyed working with her sisters discovering family genealogy. She was an avid cross-stitcher, and a sports enthusiast who especially loved watching the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots.

﻿The funeral will be held on Jan. 27, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, Maine 04074, followed by a private graveside service at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

Online condolences may be offered at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people make donations in support of stroke research to:

American Heart Association, Brain Research Foundation, and the

Stroke Foundation

