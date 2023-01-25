Hires, promotions, appointments

Nicole Evans was promoted to executive director at United Way of Mid Coast Maine in Bath. Evans joined United Way as a director of development in May 2022. Before that, she served as executive director for the American Red Cross Central and Mid Coast Maine Chapter, and held leadership positions at Mid Coast Humane and United Way of Southern Maine.

Gloria Walker was promoted to sales consultant at the Cumberland Crossing retirement community in Cumberland. Walker worked as director of sales and marketing at OceanView retirement community in Falmouth for 19 years.

Shireen Shahawy was promoted to director to director of sales and marketing at OceanView retirement community in Falmouth. Shahawy joined OceanView in October 2021.

Drew Oestreicher was promoted to principal of Spinnaker Trust in Portland. He joined Spinnaker Trust in 2013 and has served as senior vice president and senior client advisor.

Chris Boniakowski was hired by the Maine Connectivity Authority in Portland as the director of broadband infrastructure. Boniakowski brings over a decade of experience managing and building digital infrastructure.

Dan Rausch was hired by New England Cancer Specialists for their location in Scarborough. He is board certified in hematology and oncology.

Marcella Felde was hired by Konbit Sante in Falmouth as an operations manager. Felde joins the not-for-profit organization after spending nine years in Rwanda where she worked in global health nonprofit operations and more.

Alyssa Hemingway was hired by Pine Tree Society in Bath as chief financial officer and chief administrative officer. Hemingway is a Bath native with over 25 years of accounting experience with an emphasis on advising nonprofits.

