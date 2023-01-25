W. Edward Crockett, author of “The Ghosts of Walter Crockett,” will speak about the memoir at Windham Public Library at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Crockett’s book deals with growing up in poverty in Portland with an alcoholic father, the love and bonds of family and redemption. Crockett is a Portland representative in the state Legislature.

Attendees may join in person or watch from a Zoom meeting. For more information, call 892-1908, ext. 5, or email [email protected]

