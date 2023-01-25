Varsity Maine

increase font size

Watch it here: Varsity Maine Live at 8 p.m. Thursday

Travis Lazarczyk of the Press Herald, Nate Fournier of the Sun Journal and Mike Mandell of the Kennebec Journal discuss the latest news in high school sports. Their guest this week is Scott Rousseau, coach of the Cheverus/OOB/Kennebunk/Windham co-op girls' hockey team.