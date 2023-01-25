Olivia Rockwood keyed an early run with a pair of 3-pointers and Adrianna Smith had 21 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday to lead Maine to a 61-50 victory over UMass Lowell in an America East women’s basketball game in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The Black Bears (10-9, 6-1 America East) have won two straight and 6 of 7.

Maine ended the first quarter with an 11-2 run to open a 17-8 lead. The margin eventually grew to 47-26 by the end of the third.

Rockwood finished with 14 points, Caroline Bournemann had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Jaycie Christopher also scored 10 points.

Mili Carrera led Lowell (2-16, 1-7) with 16 points.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE 75, SOUTHERN MAINE 35: The Anchorwomen (17-2, 10-0 Little East) built a 36-13 halftime lead and cruised past the Huskies (5-12, 3-7) in Gorham.

Amy Fleming led USM with nine points. The Huskies were held below 25 percent from the field (14 of 57).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

KANSAS: Bill Self hasn’t had to go through many stretches like this in his 20 seasons at Kansas. Yet the coach hasn’t seemed angry or even all that discouraged during a rare three-game losing streak.

Self knows this isn’t the same Jayhawks team that won the national championship last season.

Kansas (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) has gone from having one of the nation’s most experienced rosters to a much younger group without a proven presence in the post in a loaded Big 12 Conference that may be better than ever.

“We don’t have as much margin for error as we’ve had in years past and that’s OK,” Self said. “But (when) you don’t have quite as much margin for error, and the other teams in the league are a lot better, it makes it tough.”

The ninth-ranked Jayhawks have lost three in a row for only the fourth time under Self. Each loss was to a ranked conference opponent, two on the road. The latest was 75-69 at Baylor on Monday night in a matchup of the last two national champions, the fifth win in a row for the 17th-ranked Bears.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’ve got to take a different approach and understand that it’s a marathon,” Self said. “It’s not an immediate reaction, because you can react immediately in this league, and you’ll have nine other teams go through the exact same thing at some point.”

Kansas is still loaded with talent.

Junior forward Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 with in scoring at 21.4 points per game and is second in rebounds at 8.6. While streaky, freshman Gradey Dick (14.9 ppg) is the league’s top 3-point shooter at 43.7%, and Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar Jr. averages 7.3 rebounds. Dajuan Harris Jr. is one of the top assist men at 6.5 per game despite his extended shooting struggles.

But these Jayhawks are different than most of Self’s standout teams in the past that played through the post with big guys like David McCormack, Jeff Withy, Thomas Robinson or Udoka Azubuike.

McCormack was part of last year’s title team, along with first-round NBA draft picks Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun. The Jayhawks also lost ballhandler Remy Martin and veteran sharpshooter Jalen Coleman-Lands.

