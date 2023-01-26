I have heard enough about President Biden’s mishandling of documents. It is obvious that carelessness was involved. But it makes sense to me that if our past and present presidents have mishandled documents when they left office that other retiring elected officials have probably also done so. Not on purpose, necessarily, but because the systems for handling these documents are not adequate.

So, I think that it’s time to stop spending time and energy on carrying on about what has been done and instead use the energy to fix things so it doesn’t happen again.

I am also appalled, if not surprised, that all this anger and indignation from our elected officials has been spent on mishandled documents while so little has been spent on all of the mass shootings that have occurred in this country since the first of the year.

Priscilla Brobst

North Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: