I have heard enough about President Biden’s mishandling of documents. It is obvious that carelessness was involved. But it makes sense to me that if our past and present presidents have mishandled documents when they left office that other retiring elected officials have probably also done so. Not on purpose, necessarily, but because the systems for handling these documents are not adequate.
So, I think that it’s time to stop spending time and energy on carrying on about what has been done and instead use the energy to fix things so it doesn’t happen again.
I am also appalled, if not surprised, that all this anger and indignation from our elected officials has been spent on mishandled documents while so little has been spent on all of the mass shootings that have occurred in this country since the first of the year.
Priscilla Brobst
North Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.