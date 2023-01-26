LEWISTON — The Roux Institute is partnering with the Lewiston Public Library, the city and Community Organizing Alliance for a brainstorming session Feb. 3 to develop an idea or solve a problem. It’s part of the institute’s series of entrepreneurial events called Start Summits.

It is open to anyone 18 and older, including students, community members, small business owners, employees of larger businesses, and retirees looking to sharpen their skills and learn more about how to put together and launch a startup venture.

It’s billed as a fun and interactive event, where participants will experience what it’s like to build a startup team and race to develop a concept with the support of experts and colleagues.

The specific focus is to explore new and innovative ideas for improving and making a positive impact on the community through an entrepreneurial lens. Participants can expect to take part in a design-thinking workshop, work with a team to identify a high-potential problem, learn from a current startup founder and pitch to a panel of judges for a chance at a cash prize.

The winning team will receive a $3,000 prize, while the runner-up will win $2,000.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Lewiston Public Library, 200 Lisbon St., and includes lunch and an awards ceremony. It is free, but participants must register beforehand.

