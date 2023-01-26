The death of a man at a campsite near the Fore River Parkway last week was a homicide.

Nicholas J. Gardner, 36, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Portland Police Department said Thursday in a news release.

Police are not releasing the cause of death at this time and the case remains under investigation.

Police were called to the campsite along the Fore River Parkway Trail System, near the end of Frederic Street, at around 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 18 for a medical call. The campsite is part of a cluster of tents where some homeless people have been staying. Police believe Gardner was homeless at the time of his death.

One man who has been living nearby said at the time that he heard a gunshot in the area and believed there was a shooting, though police have not confirmed that.

According to an obituary published by Mays Funeral Home of Calais, Gardner was a member of the Passamaquoddy Tribe who was also known as Wolf or Little Wolf. He was born in Machias and was a fisherman and traveler who loved art, painting, astrology and trains.

“Nicholas was an amazing person with a big heart whose life ended tragically,” his obituary reads. “He lived his life to the fullest his way and on his terms. Nicholas was an adventuring soul who hiked from the east coast to the west coast and settled back in his favorite places in Maine. He was extremely caring, funny, and loved his family.”

