Connor Goss scored in the first period and Nick Laughlin added an empty-net goal with a minute to go as Cape Elizabeth defeated previously undefeated Brunswick 2-0 in a boys’ hockey game Thursday night.

Goss scored with an assist from Phil Coupe at 12:21 of the first period and the Capers (9-2) held that lead, thanks in part to 16 saves from goalie Charlie Garvin, before Laughlin clinched it.

The Dragons (10-1-1) got 37 saves from Luke Patterson.

CHEVERUS/YARMOUTH 6, GREELY 4: David Swift scored one goal and assisted on two others as Cheverus/Yarmouth (6-2-1) held off Greely (2-8) for its sixth consecutive victory, at Troubh Ice Arena.

Cheverus/Yarmouth took a 2-0 lead after one period on goals from Swift and Ian O’Connor.

Brian Connolly and Ben Moll added second-period goals before the Rangers got on the board on a Charlie Moore goal. After Evan Hawkins answered, goals from Finn Murphy and Moore pulled Greely within 5-3 heading to third period.

Advertisement

Moore completed his hat trick on a rebound with 10:43 left, but Cheverus/Yarmouth put it away with 2:34 remaining when Swift set up Quinn McCoy.

Neal McQuarrie made 12 saves for Cheverus/Yarmouth. Greely’s Will Klein stopped 15 shots.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

SANFORD 52, GORHAM 41: Julissa McBarron dropped in 22 points to as the Spartans (9-4) defeated the Rams (8-6) in Gorham.

Riley Hebler chipped in with 11 points.

Ellie Gay led Gorham with 17 points.

Advertisement

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 41, YARMOUTH 32: Isabelle Morelli scored 11 points and Ella Kenney added nine as the Patriots (11-2) beat the Clippers (4-8) in Gray.

Cate King led Yarmouth with 11 points. Lauren Keaney had nine.

KENNEBUNK 50, NOBLE 25: Skylar Holder notched 14 points and Kendall Therrien contributed 11 as the Rams (3-10) rolled past the Knights (0-12) in Kennebunk.

Taylor Gnirk led Noble with 11 points.

WAYNFLETE 46, ST. DOMINIC 18: Maeve Mechtenberg sank four 3-pointers and scored 14 points as the Flyers (3-10) beat the Saints (2-10) in Auburn.

Lauren McNutt-Girouard added 12 points for Waynflete, which built a 24-5 halftime lead.

Advertisement

LAKE REGION 49, POLAND 14: Melissa Mayo scored 14 points, Bella Smith added 12, and the Lakers (11-3) shut down the Knights (0-12) in Naples.

Althea Thornton had four points for Poland.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 65, TRAIP ACADEMY 31: Elise McNair posted 37 points, 10 rebounds and six steals to lead the Seagulls (11-3) over the Rangers (6-7) in Old Orchard Beach.

Summer St. Louis tallied seven points and 10 rebounds for OOB. Sarah Davis also grabbed 10 rebounds.

LEWISTON 52, MORSE 23: Natalie Beaudoin scored 20 points and Koral Morin had 18 as the Blue Devils (4-9) beat the Shipbuilders (1-12) in Bath.

Haley Kirkpatrick paced Morse with seven points.

Advertisement

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

YARMOUTH 57, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 54: Evan Hamm fueled a third-quarter surge with nine of his 19 points, and the Clippers (8-4) held off the Patriots (10-3) in Yarmouth.

Stephen Walsh scored 13 points and Matt Gautreau had 11 for Yarmouth, which used a 17-8 advantage in the third quarter to open a 47-36 lead.

Noah Hebert paced the Patriots with 16 points. Nate Hebert finished with 10.

WAYNFLETE 48, ST. DOMINIC 34: Nico Kirby scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Flyers (8-6) past the Saints (5-7) in Auburn.

Connor Ford also reach double figures with 10 points. Matt Adey added nine.

Advertisement

The Saints got 13 points from Jon Tangilamesu and 10 from Campbell Perryman.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 77, TRAIP ACADEMY 62: The Seagulls (13-1) used a 24-8 second-quarter advantage, paced by 13 points from Brady Croteau to surge past the Rangers (4-10) at Kittery.

Landen Johnson led Old Orchard Beach with 29 points. Croteau finished with 23.

Dylan Santamaria scored 15 points, Ben Hawkes chipped in with 14 and Sam Jordan had 13 for Traip.

LAKE REGION 58, POLAND 53: Jackson Libby and Jacob Chadbourne scored 15 points apiece, and the Lakers (6-8) held off a late rally by the Knights (3-9) in Poland.

John Patenaude paced Poland with 23 points. Hayden Christner hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.

Advertisement

CAPE ELIZABETH 43, FREEPORT 41: Owen Tighe got nine of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, and the Capers (9-5) used a 29-13 edge in the second half to beat the Falcons (4-9) in Freeport.

JT Pound led Freeport with 18 points.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

FALMOUTH/SCARBOROUGH 4, GORHAM 1: Trinity Grenier scored a pair of goals and Hope Melevsky recorded a goal and two assists to help the Navigators (4-9-1) beat Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (8-6) at Family Ice Center.

Audrey Farnham also scored for the Navigators.

Cadence Howard broke up the shutout bid in the third period.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous