UUCB Concerts for a Cause will host folk quintet Bold Riley at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick.

Concerts for a Cause brings concerts to the Greater Brunswick area while raising money for local charities. This concert will benefit the Brunswick Area Teen Center and Maine Family Planning.

Bold Riley hails from western Maine featuring Michael Hayashida, John Gunn, Julia Edwards, Erin Sampson and Dennis Boyd, who take turns singing lead while playing fiddle, guitar, banjo, accordion, bass and percussion.

In 2019, the band released its first full-length album, “Kinship,” which was recorded mixed, and mastered by Jud Caswell at Frog Hollow Studio. The album showcases a refined list of originals peppered with a few key covers.

Caswell, an award-winning singer-songwriter himself, will be the sound technician and join Bold Riley for a couple numbers in the concert.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Student and kid tickets are $10. Tickets may be purchased at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books, or online at ticketstripe.com/boldriley.

