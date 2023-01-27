Dawson Bruneski scored with less than five minutes left in the third period and the University of Maine beat Providence 3-2 in a men’s Hockey East game in Orono.

Jakob Sirota scored less than two minutes earlier for the Black Bears (10-12-2, 4-8-1 Hockey East) to tie the game at 2-2. Lynden Breen scored in the second period. Victor Ostman had 29 saves for Maine.

Didrik Henbrant, Nick Poisson and Craig Needham scored for Providence (12-8-6, 7-4-5), which took a 3-0 lead.

SOUTHERN MAINE 6, SKIDMORE 2: The Huskies (5-14-2, 4-10 NEHC) scored four times in the third period to beat the Thoroughbreds (11-6-2, 5-5-2) in Gorham.

Curtis Judd had three goals and two assists for the Huskies. Austin Marini had two goals and an assist, while Elliot Van Orsdel had a goal and an assist.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

UMAINE 5, UCONN 4: Grace Heiting scored an unassisted goal in overtime as the Black Bears (13-14-1, 10-10-1 Hockey East) beat the Huskies (16-9-3, 10-8-3) in Orono.

Ava Stevenson, Anna Caumo, Ally Johnson and Ida Kuoppala also scored for Maine. Anna LaRose had 27 saves.

Jada Habisch, Kyla Josifovic, Claire Peterson and Coryn Tormala scored and Megan Warrener had 25 saves for UConn.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, PLYMOUTH STATE 0: Madison Chagnon recorded a hat trick, scoring in each period, and Haley McKim made 29 saves as the Huskies (10-10, 8-5 NEHC) shut out the Panthers (3-17, 2-11) in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

COLBY 2, TUFTS 0: Audrey Shirer and Tate Senden scored in the third period as the Mules (10-5, 4-5) beat the Bantams (8-8, 2-7) in Waterville.

Mandy Busky had 12 saves for Colby.

AMHERST 4, BOWDOIN 3: Gretchen Dann scored twice and the Mammoths (17-1, 10-1 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (7-10-1, 2-9) in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Peyton Mulhern, Elena DiMagno and Sun Anyi scored for Bowdoin.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MIDDLEBURY 81, BATES 64: Alex Sobel had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Panthers (16-2, 5-1 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (7-11, 1-4) in Middlebury, Connecticut.

Steph Baxter had 21 points and Cam Riley added 14 for Bates.

BOWDOIN 54, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 42: Michael Simonds scored 16 points and Xander Werkman had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Polar Bears (9-11, 1-5 NESCAC) over the Camels (12-7, 3-2) in Brunswick.

Kevin Reeves finished with 10 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BATES 72, MIDDLEBURY 59: Meghan Graff scored 14 of her 26 points in the first half as the Bobcats (9-8, 2-3 NESCAC) built a 39-20 lead on their way to a win over the Panthers (11-8, 3-3) in Lewiston.

Sophie Spolter added a season-high 13 points.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 60, BOWDOIN 56: Rebecca Oberman-Levine scored 23 points and the Camels (7-11, 1-4 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (13-7, 2-4) in New London, Connecticut.

Sydney Jones had 16 points and eight rebounds for Bowdoin.

