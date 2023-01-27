Thornton Academy placed four starters in double figures and pulled away for a 66-46 win at Falmouth in an interclass girls’ basketball game Friday night.

Hannah Cook led all scorers with 20 points. Kylie Lamson added 13, Emily Coleman finished with 11 and Jess Dow tallied 10 for the Class AA Golden Trojans (14-1), who led 19-12 after one quarter and 33-26 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.

Addisen Sulikowski had eight points, 14 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

The Class A Navigators (9-5) were paced Emily Abbott with 14 points and Anna Turgeon with 12.

MARSHWOOD 52, KENNEBUNK 35: Sarah Theriault scored 20 points, Shelby Anderson added 14, and the Hawks (9-3) defeated the Rams (3-11) in South Berwick.

Marshwood built 14-4 advantage after one quarter and led comfortably the rest of the way.

Kennebunk’s Kendall Therrien scored 10 points.