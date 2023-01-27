AUGUSTA — A jury found Dylan Ketcham guilty of murder, attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault charges in the shooting death of Jordan Johnson and life-threatening machete attack on Caleb Trudeau.

A jury reached the verdict Friday, the fifth day of the trial at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta. Testimony wrapped up with closing arguments Thursday.

Jurors found Ketcham guilty of all three counts against him, after several hours of deliberations.

Ketcham, 23, of Gardiner, was charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting Johnson, also of Gardiner, in the head, in a violent confrontation near Quimby Field ballfields and in a Lincoln Avenue neighborhood in January 2020.

He was also charged with attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault for, in that same incident, attacking Trudeau with a machete, nearly severing both his wrists and cutting his skull to the bone. Trudeau, also of Gardiner, was a close friend of Ketcham’s since they were in kindergarten.

State prosecutors Leanne Robbin and Meg Elam said Ketcham prepared, for days, to kill Johnson, stealing his sister’s, pistol and using her credit card without her knowledge to buy ammunition at a Farmingdale sporting goods store, and adding a hidden makeshift pocket inside his coat in which he concealed a machete with a 12-inch blade. They said Johnson had argued with Ketcham and they arranged to meet in the early morning hours of Jan. 25, 2020. They said Johnson and Trudeau were not armed and were expecting a fist fight, between Johnson and Ketcham.

However Ketcham came armed with the gun and machete. Prosecutors said Ketcham pulled out the pistol, aimed it at Jordan’s forehead and fired two shots, one of them striking Johnson in the head, causing him to die. And then, after struggling with Trudeau, the only witness to the shooting, over control of the gun, using the machete he’d hidden inside his coat to strike and cut Trudeau, injuring him so severely he still has not regained full use of either of his hands.

Defense attorneys Stephen Smith and Ian L’Heureux said Ketcham acted in self defense. They said he knew Johnson was angry at him, for allegedly stealing a bike from his mother. So he armed himself because he was in fear for his safety. They said he was outnumbered and ambushed by Johnson and Trudeau, who they said planned to beat and rob him. In messages Ketcham did not see, Johnson and Trudeau cited rap lyrics referenced having “murder on my mind,” the night before the confrontation, Smith said.

Smith said the gunshots took place while Ketcham and Trudeau fought for control of the gun, and that Trudeau had provoked the attack by running at and tackling Ketcham. He said Ketcham initially tried to run away from Trudeau, but was caught by him. He said Ketcham’s actions against the pair were justified because he was defending himself, and trying to prevent Trudeau from gaining control of the weapons.

The trial took place off and on over two weeks, with two cancelled trial days due to snowstorms and another plagued by technical problems with the courthouse video and testimony recording system. It was the second jury to be seated to hear the trial, after the first trial was declared a mistrial.

