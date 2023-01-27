Re: The Jan. 18 story “Bishop Deeley calls proposal to allow abortions late in pregnancy ‘beyond troubling’ ”:

I am beyond troubled by Bishop Robert Deeley’s and the Catholic Church’s unrelenting misogyny.

Who has historically fought against and continues to lead opposition to birth control? The Catholic Church.

Who continually helps lead efforts to prevent passage of the Maine Equal Rights Amendment? The Catholic Church.

Who is unalterably opposed to women’s autonomy, including the decision to end an unwanted or unviable pregnancy? The Catholic Church.

Who refuses to allow women to assume leadership positions within their organization? The Catholic Church.

Who is the target of allegations around the world that their leaders covered up for priests who sexually abused children? The Catholic Church.

The Catholic Church may claim membership around Maine of 286,000, but I believe that if they actually asked their members about their views on birth control and abortion, they’d find that only a small fraction supports its position.

We should not look to the Catholic Church for any guidance on issues related to women’s reproductive rights, health or justice.

Anne Gass

Gray

