BIDDEFORD — Thomas Harvey scored 30 points and Trevor Gerrish sank a go-ahead jumper with 20 seconds remaining Tuesday to lead the Brunswick boys basketball team to a 54-53 win over Biddeford.

A contested layup attempt by Biddeford’s Julius Silva after he drove the length of the court rolled off the rim as time expired.

Gerrish finished with 14 points for Brunswick, which improved to 5-9.

Silva tallied 17 points and Travis Edgerton had 11 for Biddeford (3-10).

CARRABEC 49, LISBON 39: Luke Carey’s game-high 21 points paced the Cobras to a road win in Lisbon.

Bobby Lindholm added 15 points for Carrabec (6-6), and Joel Gehrke added 10. Carey and Lindholm each made three 3-pointers.

Levi Tibbetts led Lisbon (8-6) with 19 points. Chase Mailhot added seven.

WESTBROOK 59, MT. ARARAT 39: Gabriel Hagar and Tucker Stiles each scored 17 points to lead the Eagles (10-4) past the Black Bears (7-7) in Readfield.

Brayden St. Pierre paced Maranacook with 23 points. Keagan McClure scored 12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRUNSWICK 62, BIDDEFORD 12: Alexis Morin paced a balanced offense with 13 points as the Dragons (12-1) defeated the Tigers (0-13) in Brunswick.

Sophia Morin added 12 points, Maddy Werner finished with 10, and Jordyn Cummings had seven points and 10 rebounds.

MT. ARARAT 51, WESTBROOK 50: Cali Pomerleau recorded 15 points and seven steals, and the Eagles (11-3) edged the Blue Blazes (9-6) in Topsham.

Kylie Young and Leah Cromarty each had 11 points for Westbrook.

