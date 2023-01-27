TOPSHAM – Bonnie M. Thibeault, 76, of Patten Lane passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She was born in Wiscasset on Dec. 4, 1946, a daughter of Raymond C. and Christine J. (Vinal) Gudroe. She attended Wiscasset schools and graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1964. On July 10, 1965, she married Irenee J. Thibeault. Bonnie was employed at L.L.Bean in Freeport retiring in 2006.

She was a member of the Elks in Brunswick and a member of the Topsham Fire Auxiliary.

Bonnie enjoyed gardening, tending to her honeybees, collecting things, baking, and especially spending time with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her son Thomas J. Thibeault on Aug. 7, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Irenee J. Thibeault of Topsham; two sons, Dan Thibeault and his wife Mickie of Durham and Jim Thibeault and his wife Tracy of Bowdoinham, two daughters, Jennifer Thibeault and her husband Justin Nichols of Virginia Beach, Va. and Sandy Jusseaume and her husband Dean of Bowdoin; one brother, Mike Gudroe of Florida, two sisters, Christine Rice of Florida and Donna McLaughlin of Tennessee; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

