BUXTON – Stephen M. Quincannon Sr., 68, passed away on Jan. 22, 2023, at Maine Medical Center. He was born in Portland on Dec. 14, 1954, a son of the late John and Katherine (Foley) Quincannon and graduated from Portland High School.
He will always be remembered for his strong work ethic and his love of his grandchildren.
Stephen retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was active in the Teamsters and Mailhandlers Local 301.
Besides his parents, Stephen is predeceased by his brother, John Quincannon and brother-in-law Jerry Garthwaite.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Helen (St. Pierre) Quincannon; children, Jason Quincannon, Stephen Quincannon Jr., and Katherine Drew and her husband Shawn; a sister, Anne Garthwaite and special sister-in-law Rose Carrier; grandchildren, Carissa, Paige, Kalli, and Trevor; one expected grandson, Elijah; and great grandchildren, Kaleb and Lukas; nephews, nieces; and numerous cousins.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.