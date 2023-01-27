BUXTON – Stephen M. Quincannon Sr., 68, passed away on Jan. 22, 2023, at Maine Medical Center. He was born in Portland on Dec. 14, 1954, a son of the late John and Katherine (Foley) Quincannon and graduated from Portland High School.

He will always be remembered for his strong work ethic and his love of his grandchildren.

Stephen retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was active in the Teamsters and Mailhandlers Local 301.

Besides his parents, Stephen is predeceased by his brother, John Quincannon and brother-in-law Jerry Garthwaite.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Helen (St. Pierre) Quincannon; children, Jason Quincannon, Stephen Quincannon Jr., and Katherine Drew and her husband Shawn; a sister, Anne Garthwaite and special sister-in-law Rose Carrier; grandchildren, Carissa, Paige, Kalli, and Trevor; one expected grandson, Elijah; and great grandchildren, Kaleb and Lukas; nephews, nieces; and numerous cousins.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

