135 CONGRESS ST., APT. 1, Portland — $595,000

2 beds, 2 baths, 1,232 SF

What’s more Portland than living on the apex of Munjoy Hill, under a Mansard roof and right above the Hilltop Superette FKA Colucci’s? You’ll be able to take in the corner activity and a grand view of the Observatory from the large porch, enjoy some privacy in the primary suite, and never think about snow bans with off street parking. Central A/C here, too. The listing notes that the association allows for short term rentals. Listed by Jeffrey Davis, Town & Shore Real Estate. Sold in January, 2023.

207 FORE ST., UNIT 9, Portland — $714,900

2 bed, 2 baths, 1,063 SF

The 12-unit association at 207 Fore St. is on the top floor of a hotel and has dedicated elevator service. Unit 9 overlooks Franklin Arterial at Fore, giving a clear view toward the Old Port with some southern exposure for natural light and warmth. A gas fireplace in the open concept kitchen/living/dining area will make it even warmer. One of the bedrooms has a private bath and walk-in closet. Right in the neighborhood are popular restaurants, the working waterfront, and gourmet grocers. Listed by Joshua Lagasse with RE/MAX Realty One. See the full listing.

148 BREAKWATER DR., UNIT 318, South Portland — $275,000

1 bed, 1 bath, 570 SF

The large Breakwater Complex is next to the Breakwater Marina, near Spring Point, Bug Light, and the SMCC campus. The Green Belt multi-use trail runs nearby, and you can certainly hear Portland Headlight on foggy nights. While light on the square footage, this unit has partial sunset views, a private balcony, and full access to the association’s amenities like private outdoor spaces and bicycle storage. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Listed by Matt and Gena Lamontagne, Signature Homes Real Estate Group. See the full listing.

