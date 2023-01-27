The kitchen and living room at 135 Congress St., Unit 1 in Portland. Sold in January, 2023.

135 CONGRESS ST., APT. 1, Portland — $595,000
2 beds, 2 baths, 1,232 SF

What’s more Portland than living on the apex of Munjoy Hill, under a Mansard roof and right above the Hilltop Superette FKA Colucci’s? You’ll be able to take in the corner activity and a grand view of the Observatory from the large porch, enjoy some privacy in the primary suite, and never think about snow bans with off street parking. Central A/C here, too. The listing notes that the association allows for short term rentals. Listed by Jeffrey Davis, Town & Shore Real Estate. Sold in January, 2023.

207 Fore St., Portland. The arrow is pointing to Unit 9, which was listed for sale in November, 2022.

207 FORE ST., UNIT 9, Portland — $714,900
2 bed, 2 baths, 1,063 SF

The 12-unit association at 207 Fore St. is on the top floor of a hotel and has dedicated elevator service. Unit 9 overlooks Franklin Arterial at Fore, giving a clear view toward the Old Port with some southern exposure for natural light and warmth. A gas fireplace in the open concept kitchen/living/dining area will make it even warmer. One of the bedrooms has a private bath and walk-in closet. Right in the neighborhood are popular restaurants, the working waterfront, and gourmet grocers. Listed by Joshua Lagasse with RE/MAX Realty One. See the full listing.

Exterior of the Breakwater Condo Association in South Portland. Unit 318 was listed in October, 2022.

148 BREAKWATER DR., UNIT 318, South Portland — $275,000
1 bed, 1 bath, 570 SF

The large Breakwater Complex is next to the Breakwater Marina, near Spring Point, Bug Light, and the SMCC campus. The Green Belt multi-use trail runs nearby, and you can certainly hear Portland Headlight on foggy nights. While light on the square footage, this unit has partial sunset views, a private balcony, and full access to the association’s amenities like private outdoor spaces and bicycle storage. Freshly painted and move-in ready. Listed by Matt and Gena Lamontagne, Signature Homes Real Estate Group. See the full listing.

