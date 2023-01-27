Investigators found the remains of a man after an apartment building in Caribou caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at a multi-unit building on Water Street in the northern Aroostook County town. Several people were evacuated as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, but one resident did not make it out. His remains were located the next day, according to Maine State Police.

An autopsy was conducted Friday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta. The victim’s name was not released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the building was destroyed.

Firefighters in Caribou responded to a second fire early Wednesday evening that leveled a home on Sweden Street. No one was home when that fire started.

