Several recent letters to the editor decry Bishop Robert Deeley’s response to Gov. Mills’ extreme abortion proposal.

As is typical with abortion proponents, they seek to deflect from the issue – the termination of a human being – using euphemisms like “women’s health care” or by levying personal attacks, or making statements like, “Well, most people support it.”

In a supposedly advanced, compassionate society, people need to simply consider the grave immorality of the act and its result.

Andrew McNabb
Portland

