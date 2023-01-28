Several recent letters to the editor decry Bishop Robert Deeley’s response to Gov. Mills’ extreme abortion proposal.
As is typical with abortion proponents, they seek to deflect from the issue – the termination of a human being – using euphemisms like “women’s health care” or by levying personal attacks, or making statements like, “Well, most people support it.”
In a supposedly advanced, compassionate society, people need to simply consider the grave immorality of the act and its result.
Andrew McNabb
Portland
