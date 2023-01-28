Why is the Maine Turnpike Authority wasting so much money? So many other states, such as New Hampshire, Massachusetts and New York, are removing tollbooths to make the flow of traffic easier, yet here in Maine, they are spending millions on new plazas and a nightmare of a new interchange at Exit 45.

This is the reason why tolls are increasing at a time when they could be decreased.

Michael Simpson
Limington

