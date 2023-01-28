I hope Rachel Greszler – author of the syndicated opinion column that compares comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s American Express Black Card with the federal debt limit (Jan. 27, Page A7) – reads the letter to the editor on the previous page from Peter Greene, where he illustrates how our huge national debt has been fueled over the decades by tax-cutting Republicans, not the spending habits of Democrats.
If the federal government had a salary like Jerry Seinfeld’s, it could easily qualify for an American Express Black Card. Sadly, the government is underpaid thanks to Republican politicians’ shortsighted vote-getting strategy of cutting taxes on the wealthy.
Not once in her column does Greszler refer to this lack of funding the government as a contributing factor to our country’s sky-high debt. As she explains, even those with Black Cards have their income levels continuously monitored, and can have their Black Card revoked if their income decreases too much.
If Jerry Seinfeld stopped having adequate funding resources, he would have his Black Card revoked. It is the Republican tax cuts on the wealthy that should cause a revocation of our Black Card. We still have the bill from previous years’ underfunded Black Card, and if we want American Express to qualify us to keep our Black Card, we have to pay our current bill, revoke Donald Trump’s tax cuts on the wealthy and work toward increasing our country’s salary.
Richard Hackel
Chebeague Island
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.