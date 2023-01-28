Drew Smyth drained a 3-pointer off a pass from Julius Silva as time expired to give Biddeford a 44-43 win over Marshwood in a Class A South boys’ basketball game Saturday in Biddeford.

Travis Edgerton led Biddeford (4-10) with 13 points. The Tigers trailed 27-13 at halftime, then outscored Marshwood 21-4 in the third quarter.

Jared Herrin and Cooper Aiguier each had 14 points for Marshwood (9-4).

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 74, ST. DOMINIC 45: Landen Johnson scored 19 points to lead the Seagulls (14-1) past the Saints (5-8) in Auburn.

Brady Croteau added 16 points and Diamond Hakizamanas tossed in 11 for Old Orchard Beach, which led 20-6 after one quarter and 37-11 at halftime.

Taylor Varney paced St. Dom’s with 15 points.

MONMOUTH ACADEMY 86, WISCASSET 25: Kyle Palleschi paced the Mustangs (10-3) with 16 points in a win over the Wolverines (0-12) in Wiscasset.

Bingham Abbott added 12 points and Hunter Frost finished with 10. Lucas Harmon grabbed 19 rebounds to go with his eight points.

Dylan Akers led Wiscasset with seven points.

