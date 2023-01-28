Adelaide Strout broke a tie with 1:33 remaining and Sophie Smith added an empty-net goal as Yarmouth/Freeport beat Cheverus/Old Orchard Beach/Kennebunk/Windham 4-2 in a showdown of top girls’ hockey teams Saturday afternoon in Yarmouth.

Sadie Carnes and Celia Zinman put Yarmouth/Freeport (13-1-1) on top 2-0 after one period, but Cheverus (14-2) drew even in the second period on goals from Marina Friedman and Brynn McKenney,

Ava Gervais made 13 saves for Yarmouth/Freeport, which is ranked second in the Varsity Maine poll and first in the North Heal point standings. Ellie Skolnekovich stopped 24 shots for Cheverus, the No. 1 team in South Heal points and the Varsity Maine poll.

BASKETBALL

CHEVERUS 66, LEWISTON 29: Maddie Fitzpatrick led the Stags (14-2) with 18 points in a win over the Blue Devils (5-10) at Lewiston.

Emma Lizotte chipped in with 15 points and Megan Dearborn had 11 for Cheverus, which led 21-1 after the first quarter.

Lewiston’s Natalie Beaudoin scored 13 points.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 40, LAKE REGION 35: Isabelle Morelli scored 16 points to lead the Patriots (12-2) past the Lakers (11-4) in Naples.

Lake Region’s Bella Smith was the only other player in double figures, finishing with 11 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 66, ST. DOMINIC 21: Sarah Davis sank four of her six 3-pointers in the first quarter and scored 22 points overall as the Seagulls (12-3) defeated the Saints (2-11) in Auburn.

Davis (12 points) and Elise MacNair combined for 22 points in the first eight minutes, helping Old Orchard build a 24-5 lead.

MacNair finished with 19 points.

Charli Apodaca scored 12 points and Ava Apodaca had nine for St. Dom’s.

SANFORD 59, NOBLE 31: Julissa McBarron got seven of her 17 points in the first quarter as the Spartans (10-4) jumped out to a 26-3 lead against the Knights (0-13) in North Berwick.

Riley Hebler tossed in 12 points for Sanford.

Emily Clark made a pair of 3-pointers and finished with eight points for Noble.

