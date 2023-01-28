BASEBALL

Chad Epperson will be back for a second season as manager of the Portland Sea Dogs, leading a coaching staff for the 2023 season that was announced Saturday by the Boston Red Sox.

Epperson guided the Sea Dogs to their first Eastern League playoff berth since 2014, as Portland was the Northeast Division’s second-half champion with a record of 45-24. Overall, the Sea Dogs were 75-63.

Doug Clark is also returning for his second season as hitting coach, and Joe Hudson remains the strength and conditioning coach.

The staff also includes pitching coach Sean Isaac, assistant coaches Mickey Jiang and Pablo Cabrera and trainer Brian Stachura.

SKIING

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: American skier Mikaela Shiffrin dominated a slalom Saturday in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic for her 85th career victory to move within one of the World Cup record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in the 1980s.

Shiffrin can match the best mark of 86 wins in another slalom Sunday.

Shiffrin had shared the women’s record of 82 wins with former teammate Lindsey Vonn before triumphing at back-to-back giant slaloms in Italy this week and adding a third straight win Saturday.

The American celebrated with a shoulder wiggle and a bright smile after finishing the race, before third-place Wendy Holdener and runner-up Lena Dürr came over to hug her.

MEN’S WORLD CUP: Swiss skier Marco Odermatt won a men’s World Cup super-G in Cortina D’Ampezzo, Italy in a triumphant return from his injury layoff, 10 days before the start of the world championships.

Odermatt skipped two races last week to rest a sore left knee but the defending overall champion was back to his best on the scenic Olympia delle Tofane course, beating his Norwegian rival Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by 0.35 seconds.

It was Odermatt’s third super-G win of the season, while Kilde won the other two events.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Top-ranked Rory McIlroy and rival Patrick Reed were two shots off the lead at the halfway point of the Dubai Desert Classic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Richard Bland, Thomas Pieters and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen all reached 10-under overall at Emirates Golf Club for a share of the lead after two rounds of the weather-impacted tournament, which will conclude Monday.

Thorbjornsen, who is No. 2 in the world amateur rankings, shot an 8-under 64. He started on the 10th and birdied five of his first six holes before chipping for an eagle at the par-5 18th. He added a bogey and two more birdies.

SOCCER

FA CUP: Leeds and Leicester avoided potential upsets to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup, but Premier League survival remains the priority for both clubs.

Leeds won 3-1 against third-tier Accrington Stanley, while Leicester overcame fourth-tier Walsall 1-0.

The wins provided a temporary distraction for both teams who each sit just one point above the relegation zone in the league.

NWSL: The National Women’s Soccer League is close to expanding by three teams, which will be in Boston, Utah and the San Francisco area, according to a Friday report in the Wall Street Journal.

The women’s pro league previously indicated it would add at least two teams by 2024. The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, reported that the franchises in northern California and Utah are set to start play next year, with Boston to join at a later date.

