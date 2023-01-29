Tucked into 70 acres of wooded conservation land, the Ridgewood Association in Falmouth provides its residents with a tranquil neighborhood, miles of walking trails, and proximity to Portland.

This custom designed, free-standing condominium offers an open living room, dining room and kitchen as an ideal socializing set-up. A four-season sunroom is right off the kitchen area, and there’s a first-floor bedroom. On the second floor, find the primary suite, one additional bedroom for a total of three, plus the laundry room, and another full bath.

The Ridgewood Association also has a neighborhood playground and community clubhouse, which has a fitness center, shared gathering room with fireplace, and shared kitchen for larger events.

41 Applewood Lane is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX® By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected].

