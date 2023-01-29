STANDISH – Charles L. Pulford Jr., 85, passed away on Jan. 22, 2023 at Maine Medical Center. He was born in Waterbury, Conn. on April 13, 1937, the son of the late Charles and Mildred (Johnson) Pulford.

He graduated from high school in Manchester, N.H. in 1956. He was a longtime resident of Bedford, N.H. until he moved to Kennebunk, and finally to Standish.

He was a very skilled heavy truck mechanic and construction truck driver.

Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Jane (Whipple) Pulford.

Burial will be held at Bedford Center Cemetery.

