STANDISH – Charles L. Pulford Jr., 85, passed away on Jan. 22, 2023 at Maine Medical Center. He was born in Waterbury, Conn. on April 13, 1937, the son of the late Charles and Mildred (Johnson) Pulford.
He graduated from high school in Manchester, N.H. in 1956. He was a longtime resident of Bedford, N.H. until he moved to Kennebunk, and finally to Standish.
He was a very skilled heavy truck mechanic and construction truck driver.
Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Jane (Whipple) Pulford.
Burial will be held at Bedford Center Cemetery.
Online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.