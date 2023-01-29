CASCO – Colleen A. “Nana” Cleaveland, 72, of Casco, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at her home in Casco surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on May 16, 1950, in Farmington, a daughter of Ernest and Leah (LeBlanc) Donahue.

Colleen was raised in Livermore Falls and graduated from Livermore Falls High School.

In 1968 she married, Sherwood A. “Woody” Cleaveland and made their home in Chisholm. She and Woody built a home in Lewiston in 1971 and lived there until the early 2000s when they moved to Casco.

Colleen worked as loving caregiver for countless children over the years including most recently some of her great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, board games and the company of her family, especially those great-grandchildren!

Nana is loved by her husband, Woody of Casco; her daughter, Kim Alberts and her fiancé, Joe Prout of Raymond; grandchildren Robert “BJ” Alberts and his wife, Melissa of Naples, Jessica Morton of Raymond, Ryan Alberts of Scarborough, and Angelica Beck of Brunswick; great-grandchildren Rylie, Aiden and Baylie Alberts, Jayden, Jaxon and Lucas Morton and Tanner Pusateri; a sister, Sheila Donahue.

Family and friends are invited a time of visitation at the Hall Funeral Home in Casco from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous