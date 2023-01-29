CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Dorothy Ann Cimino, 83, of Cumberland Foreside, passed away on Jan. 18, 2023, at her residence. She was born on April 22, 1939, in Portland, a daughter of Elmer R. and Dorothy E. (McDonough) Shaw. She had two brothers, Robert, and Donald.
Dorothy grew up in Portland and graduated from Deering High School in 1957. She married Carlo M. Cimino, of Portland, on Aug. 13, 1960, and they settled in Falmouth. They had three children, Anthony, Michael and Christopher.
Dorothy’s greatest joy was her family. She enjoyed family gatherings for the holidays and birthdays and enjoyed following her children’s and grandchildren’s high school and college sporting events.
She was predeceased by her parents Elmer and Dorothy; brothers Robert Shaw of Manchester, N.H. and Donald Shaw of Yuma, Ariz.; a son, Michael Cimino of Yarmouth.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Carlo Cimino; sons Anthony and his wife Amber of Cumberland Foreside, Michael’s wife, Lisa Cimino of Cape Elizabeth, Christopher and his wife Nacole of Falmouth; 10 grandchildren, Andrew, Danielle, Kayley, Joseph, Ashley, Caitlin, Matthew, Christopher, Lauren and Jack.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yarmouth. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Dorothy’s online guest book.
In lieu of flowers,
donations in her memory
may be made to:
The Cedars
630 Ocean Ave.
Portland, ME 04103
