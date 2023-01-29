GORHAM – Helen H. Valente, 85, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023. The daughter of Ernest “Pete” and Elizabeth “Betty” Horne, she was born on July 3, 1937 in Milo.

She grew up and attended schools in Milo graduating from the Milo High School. After graduation she became a telephone operator then became a bookkeeper and homemaker. She married Orrin Valente on Sept. 22, 1956 and they settled in Farmington, then Cumberland, to raise their three children. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family at the family’s camps, The Hornets’ Nest on Ebeemee Lake, and Seldom Inn in Gouldsboro.

She was predeceased by her brother, Jackie Horne, and her sisters Carolyn DeMartin, and Marilyn Bailey.

Helen is survived by her husband of 66 years, Orrin “Dud” Valente. She is also survived by her three children and their spouses, Torry (Tracey) Valente of New Gloucester, Peter (Kelley) Valente of Cumberland, and Kelley (Eric) Brown of Wilton; her grandchildren, Taylor, Alicia, Maria, Paul, Jenna, Allison, and Kristen; her five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews; and extended family.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Helen’s life on March 25, from 1-4 p.m. at 33 Elmwood Ave., Westbrook ME 04092.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Valente family.

In lieu of flowers. please consider making a donation in Helen’s memory to:

American Legion Post 41

18 W Main St.

Milo, ME 04463