OCALA, Fla. – John Albert Batchelor, Jr., 76, of Ocala, Fla. passed away on Dec. 23, 2022 after a lengthy illness.

John was born on Nov. 25, 1946 and grew up in Westbrook. John attended Westbrook High School and graduated in 1966. John then went on to a long career in industrial sales. John left the sales business and fulfilled a dream of going to culinary school at Southern Maine Technical College. From there he went on to work for the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University on the science research vessel, Maurice Ewing, which took him to many countries around the world.

John was a true Maine sportsman and enjoyed camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, boating and mountaineering adventures.

After retiring, John pursued a quieter life in Ocala, Fla., where he spent most of his time riding horses and kayaking. John enjoyed poetry and was a voracious reader and had an impressive library. John was well known for his quick wit and sense of humor, and he had a way of storytelling that captured everyone’s attention and always involved lots of laughter.

John is survived by his daughter, Paula Batchelor Bolles, her husband Timothy Bolles and his granddaughters Averyl Bolles and Anna Bolles of New York; his son, David Batchelor of Maine and his son, Jason Batchelor of Maine. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Batchelor and his wife Linda Batchelor of Maine and his sister, Judith Batchelor Bennett and husband Jerry Bennett of Maine; as well as several nieces and cousins. John was preceded in death by his parents John A. Batchelor, Sr. and Mae Batchelor; and his infant brother.

In lieu of a traditional memorial service, John requested a simple burial next to his parents and infant brother in Westbrook.