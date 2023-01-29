OGUNQUIT – Lynne Clark (Kimball) Adams, 76, of Ogunquit, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 21, 2023 while on a trip to South Carolina with her partner, Robert O’Brien.

Born in York, Feb. 20, 1946, the daughter of Clarence “Bud” Kimball and Jean Sabra Clark Kimball. Lynne grew up in Ogunquit.

In 1963 she married Marlow Adams. She worked for Barnacle Billy’s for several years; retiring as head teller at Key Bank after 28 years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Marlow.

Surviving are daughter, Jennifer and husband Robert Kearns; grandson, Christopher Kearns and wife Jenna and great-granddaughter, Clara, all of North Berwick; sister, Julie and husband Mitch Housenick; and her long-time companion, Robert O’Brien of Ogunquit.

A Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, Eldridge Road, Wells. Spring interment in First Parish Cemetery in York. Arrangements entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com

Donations may be made in Lynne’s name to

Ogunquit Fire Department.