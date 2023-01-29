OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Rita E. Roberge, 94, died peacefully at SMMC on Sunday Jan. 22, 2023.

She was born in Somersworth, N.H., the youngest child of Leo Ruel and Edna (Beaudoin) Ruel.

A graduate of Macintosh Business College, she worked in her family’s oil business before her marriage to Edgar Roberge in 1955. The couple lived and raised their family in Scarborough and together owned several businesses during their lives. They are best known for their years at the A&W Restaurant in South Portland. She acted as a second mother to dozens of the local high schoolers they employed over the years.

She is remembered for her sweet, kind and generous spirit as well as a talented cook and skill with sewing and knitting needles.

Rita was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Edgar; twin brothers Robert and William Ruel.

She leaves behind her son, Michael and his partner Robert Magazu of Scarborough, son, Marc of Troy, daughter, Lisa Carter and her husband Howard of Saco and daughter, Laurie; three grandchildren, Corey Roberge, Ian and Erin Carter.

Visitation will held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough followed by a reception at the church.

