HOCKEY
Alex-Olivier Voyer scored twice and the Maine Mariners converted three power-play chances on the way to a 5-2 win over the Norfolk Admirals in an ECHL game Sunday afternoon at Cross Insurance Arena.
The Mariners built a 3-0 lead in the first period on goals by Alex Kile, Voyer and Mitchell Fossier. Goals by Keltie Jeri-Leon and Voyer in the second period made it 5-1.
Francois Brassard made 31 saves for the Mariners, who have won nine out of 10 and 18 of their last 22.
GOLF
EUROPEAN TOUR: Rory McIlroy delivered an exhibition of short iron play to shoot 7-under 65 in his third round and build a three-stroke lead at the Dubai Desert Classic in the United Arab Emirates.
The top-ranked McIlroy made eight birdies at Emirates Golf Club – four in a row from No. 1, three straight from No. 13, and another at No. 17 – and none of the birdie putts were from more than 7 feet.
McIlroy was at 15 under overall, with English players Callum Shinkwin (67) and No. 484-ranked Dan Bradbury (68) tied for second place.
Patrick Reed shot 69 and was in a seven-man group tied for fourth place at 11 under.
BASKETBALL
NBA: Terry Rozier scored 31 points, P.J. Washington had 27 and the Charlotte Hornets stopped Miami’s three-game winning streak with a 122-117 victory in Charlotte, North Carolina.
LaMelo Ball scored 13 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as Charlotte improved to 7-16 at home. Gordon Hayward was a perfect 7 of 7 from the field for 20 points.
Jimmy Butler scored 28 points for Miami.
SOCCER
ENGLAND: Liverpool became the latest high-profile club to exit the FA Cup, as the defending champions conceded a goal in the second minute of stoppage time to lose 2-1 at Brighton in the fourth round.
• Fifth-tier Wrexham, owned by actor Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, played to a 3-3 draw against Sheffield United, which scored an equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time to force a replay. Wrexham is the lowest-ranked team left in the competition.
BASEBALL
MAJOR LEAGUES: The New York Yankees agreed to a $9.95 million, one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the infielder.
