The Blues Prophets

8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Way back in 1976, in a basement of a home in Fairfield, the rehearsals started for a band then called The New England Blues Prophets. Nearly five decades later, the band is still going strong, albeit with a shorter name. Based in Portland and Waterville, The Blues Prophets features Doug Wainoris, DW Gill, Jack Turkey, Jamie Isaacson and Jeff Davison. Be ready to dig into bluesy rock with these gents.

Imagine – The Beatles Solo Years

8 p.m. Friday. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $25. citytheater.org

Here’s a way to hear some of the Fab Four’s best songs outside of The Beatles. Nick Pires plays drums, while Joe Boucher, Gary Backstrom and Chris Eastburn trade off on piano, guitar and bass, as well as lead vocals. There’s a whole lot of music to choose from, as all four Beatles released significant amounts of music after the band’s demise, so be ready to hear some of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr’s greatest tunes. The four musicians will be joined by a sax player, string quartet and students from a local jazz band and chorus for a few of the songs.

Anni Clark

7 p.m. Friday. Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, $21 in advance, $25 day of show. cadenzafreeport.com

Freeport in Cadenza is reopening after a brief winter break with a show from Old Orchard Beach-based singer-songwriter Anni Clark. Clark’s latest album is the pandemic-inspired “Will It Ever Be the Same” and a handful of others that came before it. With a charming stage presence and array of poignant tunes, Clark is worth the trip to Freeport. If you can’t make the show in person, it will be livestreamed from the Cadenza Facebook page.

