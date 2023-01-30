FREEPORT — Angel Pillsbury scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, to lift Freeport past York 53-40 in girls basketball action Monday.

Emily Groves added 14 points for Freeport (8-7), while Isabelle Orlando had 13.

Ava Brent had 11 points to lead the way for York (5-8).

BOYS BASKETBALL

ISLESBORO 46, PINE TREE 30: Tobias Conover scored 20 points to lead the Eagles (3-8) past the Breakers (0-9) at Freeport.

Silas Yeaton had three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for Pine Tree Academy.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: