PHILADELPHIA — Paolo Banchero had 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Orlando Magic stormed back from a 21-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-109 on Monday night.

Mo Wagner scored 22 points and his younger brother Franz Wagner scored 19 for the Magic, who stopped a three-game skid and ended the Sixers’ seven-game winning streak.

Joel Embiid had 30 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, his 27th game this season scoring 30 or more and his ninth in the past 10.

The Magic methodically worked their way back from the early hole, trimming the Sixers’ lead to 10 points at halftime. Orlando went ahead for the first time on a 3-pointer by Gary Harris in the third quarter.

The Magic took the lead for good with 7:03 to play when Mo Wagner made a reverse layup, was fouled and converted the free throw. Wagner converted another three-point play 19 seconds later when he was fouled by Embiid on a driving layup.

Sixers Coach Doc Rivers unsuccessfully challenged the foul call on Embiid, insisting his big man had established defensive position.

Cole Anthony followed with a 3-pointer to complete a 9-0 Orlando run, and the Sixers got no closer than six points the rest of the way.

Tobias Harris and James Harden scored 17 points apiece for the Sixers.

NETS 121, LAKERS 104: Kyrie Irving had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead Brooklyn over visiting Los Angeles.

Irving had scored 30 or more in a career-best six straight games but didn’t have to carry as heavy a load with some good play from Brooklyn’s backup guards.

Patty Mills and Cam Thomas added 21 points apiece for the Nets, who won their second straight and are 4-6 since Kevin Durant sprained a ligament in his right knee. They won just five times in 21 games last season when he sprained the other knee.

NOTES

LAKERS: LeBron James is experiencing what Coach Darvin Ham said is “really significant soreness” in his left foot and will be evaluated Tuesday to see if he can play against the New York Knicks.

James is missing the Lakers’ game against Brooklyn on Monday night. Ham said the All-Star forward will be checked “first thing in the morning” to see if the injury has improved.

James played 44 minutes Saturday night in Boston in a game that went to overtime. The referees later acknowledged missing a foul on his drive to the basket at the end of regulation. The Lakers then announced Sunday that James and Anthony Davis would be out Monday.

James is 117 points from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s career scoring leader. He hasn’t played at Madison Square Garden, one of his favorite arenas, since Jan. 22, 2020.

Ham said it was planned all along that Davis wouldn’t play both nights of the back-to-back after returning recently from a foot injury.

PACERS: Center Myles Turner signed a two-year contract extension that takes him through the end of the 2024-25 season.

The two-year extension, plus a renegotiated contract for the rest of this season, gives Turner an additional $60 million and is salary-cap friendly to the Pacers.

Indiana was under the salary-cap floor this season, a situation that would have required additional payouts anyway, and with the next two years and all five of this year’s starters locked into deals for next season, the Pacers now have even more flexibility heading into the Feb. 9 trade deadline and offseason.