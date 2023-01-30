KENNEBUNKPORT – Those interested in what is happening at the site of the former restaurant and bar at 77 Pier Road in Cape Porpoise take note: German Lucarelli, owner and chef of The Lost Fire Grill and Bar, hopes to open the lower level in April and the main restaurant in May with new flavors and approaches to Maine’s fresh fish and seafood.

Lucarelli purchased the shuttered Pier Road venue in mid-December. Right now, the property is undergoing major renovations both to the main restaurant and the venue formerly known as the Ramp, which sustained damage during a recent storm, he said.

At The Lost Fire, Lucarelli, who hails from Argentina, specializes in real fire grilling and Patagonian barbecue.

The new restaurants will use some of those elements of fire and smokiness, but also bring a different flair, he said.

“I bring some different elements … the Mediterranean experience,” focusing on fresh produce, fish, and seafood, he said. Lucarelli plans to create meals using fresh herbs, olive oil, lemon and more – like a raw bar, and specials that include sushi.

Downstairs, the informal bar and grill will also feature local seafood, homemade pasta and more.

Advertisement

“Everyone here makes a great haddock or clam chowder,” said Lucarelli, who is thinking about such dishes as bouillabaisse and cioppino – seafood-based dishes with French and Mediterranean elements.

He said he also plans to serve gelato and sorbet, Italian espresso, croissants, from a food cart parked on the property. “There’s a lot of good traffic in the morning and we want to provide something else,” he said.

Lucarelli came to Kennebunkport in 2015 and opened Ports of Italy. Now 50, Lucarelli, began helping his grandmother in the kitchen when he was 8 and, by 17, got his first job as a dishwasher and soon thereafter, line chef in Mendoza, Argentina. According to his online biography, he has worked in Buenos Aires, Paris, London, Beirut, Istanbul, Miami and New York.

Lucarelli has been eyeing the property at 77 Pier Road for some time, he said in a recent telephone interview. “I fell in love with the location,” he said, and tried to buy the property several years ago, but it did not work out.”

He opened The Lost Fire in 2018.

Then late last year, the 77 Pier Road property became available again.

Advertisement

“I saw how much potential they have, and I saw they needed a lot of work,” said Lucarelli of the former restaurant and bar/grill property. “I called my best friend in Miami, and he was looking to change, and I told him I had the opportunity – so now I’m going to have my best friend in charge, Alejandro “Nano” Crespo.”

Lucarelli said Crespo knows Kennebunkport well and helped him with Ports of Italy and in opening The Lost Fire.

“So we are in a new adventure,” said Lucarelli.

Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel Chamber of Commerce Director Laura Dolce said the new plans for 77 Pier Road are welcome.

“Knowing the quality of food at The Lost Fire, and the incredible attention to detail found there, I’m sure German will have another success on his hands in Cape Porpoise and the people of the Kennebunks will have another delicious option for dining,” said Dolce. “I cannot wait to eat there and see what they’ll be cooking up.”

The prior restaurant at the location closed at the end of September.

Soon, the venue will have a new name, a new look, and new tastes.

“I want the community to have more options,” Lucarelli said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: